When a big box store comes to a small town, anecdotal evidence points to a decrease in the number of local merchants operating in that community. That appeared to be the case in Wood River over the past couple of decades, but there are new signs of life in the area of Ferguson and Wood River Avenues.
There’s been a concerted effort to attract more business to the area, and Brad Wells, the city’s Police Chief and Building and Zoning Administrator tells The Big Z they are starting to see that happening.
Over the last several years there has been an effort to “pretty up” the area with a streetscape project that included a “Welcome to Wood River” sign, new brick crosswalks, decorative street lighting, and a fresh coat of pavement.