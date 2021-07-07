Wood River planners are setting their sights on a grant opportunity to improve the baseball field at Emerick Sports Complex.
The City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to apply for a $100,000 grant through the Metro East Park and Recreation District. Mayor Tom Stalcup said the funds would help improve the irrigation system and put in a new backstop and bleachers.
City Clerk Stacy Ehrman administered the oath of office to Police Sgt. Aaron Burns. Police Chief Brad Wells said Burns was a sergeant at the East Alton Police Department when he came to Wood River about three years ago.
Stalcup presented East Alton-Wood River High School graduate Jayden Ulrich with a certificate of recognition in honor of outstanding achievements in track and field. Ulrich was Prairie State Conference champion and Madison County champion in shot put and discus, setting meet records for 2020-2021. She holds school records in the shot put, discus, 4 by 100 and sprint medley; she is the Gatorade State Player of the Year for 2020-2021; three-time state champion in the shot put and discus and had the all-time state record in the shot put and discus, among other accomplishments. Ulrich has a scholarship to attend the University of Indiana.
The council approved a resolution to issue a bill credit for account deposits collected prior to 1987. Stalcup says about 250 customers will see the credit on their next water bill.
The council also approved an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget to reflect unexpected expenses. The Public Works Department dealt with multiple water main breaks, including one in the Little Italy area that required drilling underneath an overpass to place a new line. The Fire Department also incurred unexpected expenses to handle June’s railcar leak of sulfuric acid.