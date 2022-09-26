The City of Wood River is seeking up to 3 million dollars through an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant to complete a major phase of its bike trial project. The trail would connect the MCT Transfer Station to the path along the Great River Road on the west side of Route 3.
Wood River City Manager Steve Palen tells the Big Z it’s been a project the city has been working on for a while.
Palen said the city has already secured some money for the project, which might not be needed if it’s awarded the ITEP funds.