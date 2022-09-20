The Wood River City Council is considering applying for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to Dwiggins Field at Sixth Street Park. The plan was introduced to the council by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody Monday night as a collaborative effort with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
Woody tells the Big Z the total cost could top $900-thousand
Woody said the city has already budgeted 75 thousand for repairs, coupled with a secured grant for 100 thousand. The school district has committed another 90 thousand and the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant would supply 600 thousand. That would leave only about 50 thousand unaccounted for and Woody said that could be included in next year’s budget.
OSLAD grants usually require a 50 percent match, but Wood River is on the state’s economically distressed communities list and therefore is eligible for the full amount without any match.