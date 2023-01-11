The new Wood River Recreation Center remains on-time and on-budget. That is the word of the city’s Park and Recreation Director, who says the wall panels began going up Monday. That part of the process is expected to take 12-15 days to complete.
After the walls are up, Wood River Park & Recreation Director Jason Woody tells The Big Z they can start putting the roof on the building.
Once complete, the facility will contain a couple of basketball courts, elevated walking paths, pickleball and volleyball courts, and batting cages. There will also be a multi-purpose room that the city’s gymnastics program will utilize, locker rooms, restrooms, and office space.