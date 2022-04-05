By the slimmest of margins, the Wood River City Council voted to move forward with plans to build an $11-million recreation center on the former site of the Wood River Aquatic Center Monday night. With Mayor Tom Stalcup and Councilman Jeremy Plank dissenting, the council voted 3-2 to remove from the table, and then, approve 6 bids related to the construction of the project.
Councilman Leroy Duncan moved each of the motions forward.
Consideration of the project has been ongoing for about 2 years when the city passed a referendum to institute a 1-percent sales tax to pay for public infrastructure projects. The project is still being challenged by resident Bill Dettmers, who recently sued the city on the grounds that funding the rec center with monies from the 1-percent sales tax is in violation of city ordinance and state statutes.