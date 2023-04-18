The Wood River City Council passed ordinances Monday night to approve 5-year contract agreements with the unions representing the Public Services Department, Park Maintenance Supervisor and Fire Department. City Manager Steve Palen said the contract include pay increases of 3 percent in each of the first four years and 4 percent in the fifth year.
Public Service and Park Maintenance workers will see an additional bonus of 1-percent in the first year to bring them in line with police and fire department agreements. The contracts also provides for COVID-related incentives for some employees.
Palen said talks are ongoing with the Police Department, which is in the process of changing unions.