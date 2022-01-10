Heartlands Conservancy will be lending its expertise to the City of Wood River as it works on a pedestrian and bicycle master plan. The city would like to be a link in the county’s trail system, bringing east and west together.
With the trail going through Wood River, you could eventually start a bike ride in Grafton and wind up in New Douglas or O’Fallon, Illinois, according to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, who is also the city’s Building and Zoning Administrator.
To secure the grants, a master plan must be in place. The grants would come from the Metro East Park and Recreation District, and the Agency for Community Transit.