The Wood River Economic Development Group will try to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. in Central Park, according to city marketing consultant Kristen Burns.
The Chili Cook-off follows the city’s Halloween Parade which steps off at 10:30 that morning.
The city also established the rules for Trick-or-Treating on October 30 and 31. Participants must be ages 12 and under and only trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. at homes with porch lights on.