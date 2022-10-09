wood river halloween parade 10.jpg

Trickey’s Service Inc. brought one of its flatbed trucks. (2021)

 

 photo by Jason White

The Wood River Economic Development Group will try to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. in Central Park, according to city marketing consultant Kristen Burns.

The Chili Cook-off follows the city’s Halloween Parade which steps off at 10:30 that morning.

The city also established the rules for Trick-or-Treating on October 30 and 31.  Participants must be ages 12 and under and only trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. at homes with porch lights on.