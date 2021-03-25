The city of Wood River is postponing its annual Vietnam Memorial Ceremony, Mayor Cheryl Maguire said.
“Vietnam Day is March 29, a day that hopefully everyone around our nation will take time to remember and honor,” Maguire said. “The city of Wood River wants to recognize and honor those who sacrificed from our city and surrounding area who are immortalized on the memorial plaque at Belk Park. Due to our region not yet advancing to Phase 5 in the state mitigation plan, the city of Wood River is postponing its Vietnam Memorial Ceremony. The priority of city officials is the health and safety of the participants who come out to honor our local Vietnam heroes. As more people are vaccinated, Governor (J.B.) Pritzker is proposing an expansion of the mitigation phases. When that happens, we are in hopes to be able to perform this ceremony to pay homage to these brave men, their family and friends.”
The memorial plaque bears the following inscription:
IN DEDICATION TO THESE MEN WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN THE PURSUIT OF PEACE DURING THE VIETNAM CONFLICT
MAY THESE ROOTS GROW DEEP
Henry H. Ballew, LCPL USM
Richard C. Bennett, LCPL USMC
Talmadge W. Carnell PFC USMC
Gene T. Covey, SP4 USA
Terry L. Dallape, SGT USA
Arron L. Darr, CPL USA
Garry D. Davis, PFC USMC
William Karl Elliott, PFC USA
Howard W. Gipson, Sp4 USA
Arthur C. Grange, 2dLt USA
Glenard J. Gregory, Sp4 USA
David L. Hampton, PFC USA
William C. Langham Sp4 USA
William Lockhart, USA
Roman G. Mason, SGT USA
Tommy N. Miller, CPL USMC
Joseph J. Molloy, CPL USMC
Charles W. Moody, S/SGT USA
Richard F. Moody, PFC USMC
Larry T. Nelson, PFC USA
Robert A. Nelson, SGT USA
James D. Olsen, CWO, USA
William A. Peyton, Sp5 USA
James S. Stassi, PFC USMC
George W. Stinson, PFC, USA
Christopher A. Totora, LCPL USMC
Arthur L. Tucker, PFC USA
R. David Watts, CPL USA
Gill S. Wilfong, PVT USA
James R. Willeford, SA USN
Gary D. Woods, PFC USA
John B. Woodall, 1stLT USMC
FROM A GRATEFUL COMMUNITY
MARCH 29, 1974
REDEDICATED MEMORIAL DAY, MAY 28, 2018