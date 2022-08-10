The Wood River police department will hold an Active Shooter Response Training for surrounding police, fire and EMS departments at East Alton Wood River High School Thursday and Friday. The event will force the closure of Whitelaw Ave. near the high school for both days.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells tells the Big Z multiple departments are invited:
Wells said the training will reflect signs of an on-going emergency event, but residents should not be alarmed, and the training is not open to the public.