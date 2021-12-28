The Wood River Police Chief is making changes going into the New Year that he hopes will help officers better connect with the community. Brad Wells shared a map at the recent city council meeting breaking the town up into 12 policing districts, a change from the past practice of dividing the city up by east and west.
Wells tells The Big Z each officer will be assigned a district.
He says it was his goal when he took the job as chief several years ago to see that nobody has a bad neighbor. The new policy goes into effect January 1.