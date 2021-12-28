wood river police badge.jpg

The Wood River Police Chief is making changes going into the New Year that he hopes will help officers better connect with the community. Brad Wells shared a map at the recent city council meeting breaking the town up into 12 policing districts, a change from the past practice of dividing the city up by east and west.

Wells tells The Big Z each officer will be assigned a district.

He says it was his goal when he took the job as chief several years ago to see that nobody has a bad neighbor. The new policy goes into effect January 1.