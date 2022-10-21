Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months.
Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt versus the Ameren rate of 10.6 cents. Beginning in February, the new fixed rate for 22 months will climb to 12.20 cents, but still not to the projected Ameren rate of 12.24 cents. The city brokered the deal through Good Energy LP, the largest municipal aggregation consultant in the U.S., which is headquartered in New York and has offices in Peoria and Edwardsville.
Residents who want to participate in the aggregation plan need not do anything and will be automatically enrolled. Residents not wishing to participate in the aggregation plan and remain with Ameren, may opt out when they receive their letter from the new supplier.