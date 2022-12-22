The Wood River City Council passed its annual tax levy Monday night with no significant changes to the rates. The Council was presented five proposals and voted to approve the recommendation of City Manager Steve Palen which essentially kept the dollar figures unchanged.
Palen said the council could have opted to increase the rates, but he believed the flat proposal would meet anticipated budget needs and allow for some flexibility. He cautioned, however, that there was no guarantee that future revenue needs would not require corresponding increases in the levy.