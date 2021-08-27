Fall is a busy time of year for most park and recreation departments around the Riverbend, and it's no different in Wood River. Park & Rec Director Jason Woody says they are gearing up for youth soccer, and practice has already begun.
He said the city still participates in the Tri-City league, which also includes East Alton and Roxana.
Soccer season starts Sept. 13. There is also a gymnastics program the city sanctions. For information on either, contact the Park & Rec Department at (618) 251-3130.