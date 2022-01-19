Wood River Deputy Chief of Police Major Chris Johnson was recognized by the Mayor and City Council Tuesday night. Johnson retired after 25 years of service.
“I can remember when this young man was just a kid,” Mayor Tom Stalcup told the audience.”
The mayor presented Johnson with a certificate commemorating his accomplishments.
“The City of Wood River recognizes you on your retirement from the Police Department,” Stalcup said. “We commend you on your 25 years of dedicated service.”
Johnson held numerous positions through the years including: patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, deputy chief, field training officer, deadly force instructor, firearms instructor, range master, team commander of the Wood River Tactical Response Team, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad and retiring as a major.
“The City is grateful for your years of dedication to the citizens of Wood River,” the mayor said.