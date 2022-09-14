The Wood River City Council has named Steve Palen its city manager. It happened during a special meeting of the council on Monday. After a closed session, the council voted 4-1 to enter into an employment agreement with Palen to become the city manager and officially replace long-time City Manager Jim Schneider who retired in February.
Councilman Jeremy Plank was the lone member who voted against the agreement. He tells the Big Z one element of the contract was especially concerning.
The super majority clause means it would take 4 votes from the 5-member council to remove Palen from his position. Plank also said he was disappointed that no attempt was made to seek qualified candidates for the position outside the pool of current employees. Fire chief Wade Stahlhut was initially named interim city manager after Schneider left, but the council removed Stahlhut and inserted Palen as interim after just a few weeks on the job.