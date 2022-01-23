Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup gave an update to the city council about a plan that could soon include the city as part of the area’s pedestrian and bike trail system. The council approved a resolution Tuesday night supporting an application for an Agency for Community Transit grant to help offset the cost of developing a pedestrian and bicycle trail master plan.
That would potentially put the city in a better position to get funding for future trails. Stalcup tells The Big Z discussion has already begun about where to locate trails.
The Mayor said there are multiple options, includes going through downtown through Belk Park and the Rock Hill Road area.