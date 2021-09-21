The Wood River City Council on Monday rejected increasing this year’s budget for repairs to the Round House, but council members assured residents the city has no plans to demolish the historic building.
The council voted 4-1 against an ordinance to increase the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget by $180,000 for tuckpointing, roof repairs and parking lot work. Councilman Jeremy Plank voted in favor of it, while Mayor Tom Stalcup and council members Leroy Duncan, Sonya Hagaman and Scott Tweedy voted “no.”
Before the vote, seven residents addressed the council, asking them to restore the funding. In November, residents approved a nonbinding referendum to maintain the Round House and stop capital spending on a proposed recreation center.
One of Monday’s speakers was Dave Landry, who said the building is a big part of residents’ lives.
Hagaman told the audience waiting to put the money in the next budget is a fiscally sound move; she says council members care about the building as much as residents do.
Mayor Tom Stalcup said he voted against the funding to facilitate the planning process for the next budget.
Plank said he hopes the council will change its mind on the repairs, making them sooner rather than later.
The council also approved a resolution to accept an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economy Opportunity grant of $450,000 for an inclusive playground adjacent to the Round House.