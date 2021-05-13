A Wood River man is facing multiple charges after police say he spat at officers during a traffic stop.
According to South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, at around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Madison and Hedge Road in South Roxana.
During the traffic stop, an officer identified the driver as Kent Harrington of Wood River. A loaded weapon was seized after the crash. When the officer attempted to arrest Harrington for driving while intoxicated, Harrington began spitting on the first responders. A struggle ensued and multiple officers from assisting agencies were injured attempting to take Harrington into custody.
Harrington was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.
The case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office on Thursday. Harrington was charged with unlawful use of weapon, DUI, and resisting a peace officer causing injury. A felony warrant was issued for Harrington, with a bond set at $20,000.
A charging document states Harrington was not in police custody as of the issuance of the document.