An overnight house fire in Wood River has claimed the life of what is being reported as a bedridden elderly man. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 400 block of Evans Street at about 3:45am. Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut tells The Big Z that is in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood.
The victim has now been identified as 60-year-old Scott J. Rockhill. Wood River firefighters were assisted on the scene by firefighters from East Alton and Roxana, while Rosewood Heights and Edwardsville were covering calls this morning. The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office and Wood River Police.