It’s not something that’s on the radar of most residents, but there was good news announced last night for those living in Wood River. Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut received a welcomed surprise when he opened a letter from the Insurance Services Office last week and got the city’s most recent score.
An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies and reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires:
The rating scale is from 1 to 10, and lower scores translate into better insurance rates for residential and commercial property owners. The score mainly focuses on the local fire departments and water supply, but there are other factors that contribute to a department’s score.