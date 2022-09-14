The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home.
A box alarm was activated bringing additional firefighters from East Alton, Roxana and Rosewood Heights and the crews quickly knocked down the flames. The residents were at home at the time and were able to escape without injury, but the structure was damaged by the heat and smoke. The Alton Fire Department also responded, covering any calls for Wood River.