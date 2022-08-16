Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody announced the hiring of the city’s new recreation center manager at Monday’s city council meeting. Pat Minogue will serve as assistant parks and recreation director as well as manage the programs at the new rec center.
Minogue has a combined 13 years’ experience supervising recreation programming at the University of Missouri, village of East Alton and city of Belleville.
A native of O’Fallon, Missouri, Minogue earned a master’s degree in Parks and Recreation with an emphasis in Sports Management and a minor in business from the University of Missouri. He also obtained certification as a Parks and Recreation Professional in 2018.