The cause of a house fire in Wood River Tuesday night is under investigation. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to one room in the house, but there was smoke damage throughout. The fire broke out a little after 10:30pm at the home in the 400 block of North 6th Street.
Wood River fire initially requested a box alarm with assistance coming from East Alton, Roxana, and Edwardsville Fire Departments. The Edwardsville unit was called off after crews were able to bring the fire under control not long after arriving on the scene.