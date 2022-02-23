Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut’s term as interim city manager just got a bit longer. After appointing Stahlhut to the interim position earlier this month, the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend Stahlhut’s new role beyond its original deadline to March 8.
Former city manager Jim Schneider retired earlier this month after 40 years of service to the city, including 16 as city manager. Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said he’s confident a permanent candidate will be found soon:
Also, last night, the council received an update on its ADA Transition plan, approved several requests from nonprofit organizations to solicit at intersections, and approved an application for the Madison County 2022 Park Commission PEP Grant. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody said the grant will be used to install pickle-ball courts at 14th Street Park.