Interim City Manager Wade Stahlhut will preside over daily operations at city hall indefinitely. After an executive session, the Wood River City Council voted to put Stahlhut at the helm until a permanent manager is found.
Stahlhut will also continue as Fire Chief and said some changes in the fire department will come in the next 30 days to manage the day-to-day operations. Mayor Tom Stalcup tells The Big Z he is happy with the work Stahlhut has been doing.
The mayor said the search for a permanent city manager will continue with internal and external candidates and could take as much as 6 months or more.