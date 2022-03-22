For nearly two hours Monday night, the Wood River City Council heard from citizens and elected officials alike, stating their position on moving forward with the proposed Rec Center. On the agenda were six items totaling over $10.3 million in construction expenses.
As the council debated approving several bids for construction Monday night, the meeting got especially raucous, as Mayor Tom Stalcup told The Big Z.
The meeting included multiple spirited debates between trustees Jeremy Plank and Sonja Hagaman over the cost of operating the facility before Plank turned his attention to Park and Recreation Director Jason Woody, seeking information about anticipated revenue generation and operating expenses.
Plank’s questioning of Woody continued for some time before Trustee Leroy Duncan said he was tired of questions and called for the vote. Duncan’s motion did not receive a second and debate continued until Mayor Stalcup ended discussion by calling for votes on the six separate bids. Plank motioned to table each motion and received a second from Hagaman.
In the end, the bid proposals were tabled by votes of 4-1, with Duncan being the lone dissent. Woody was tasked with bringing an anticipated revenue and expense report to the council for its next meeting in two weeks when debate will continue.