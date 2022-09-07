Concerns from Wood River city councilman Jeremy Plank put the brakes on an ordinance that would have authorized a deal to hire a permanent city manager. Under the proposal, Mayor Tom Stalcup would enter into an employment agreement with interim city manager Steve Palen Tuesday night that would have removed the interim tag.
After the ordinance was brought forth for discussion, Plank asked for a closed session to address multiple questions concerning the agreement:
City Counsel Rene Bassett-Butler recommended against moving to a closed session because it wasn’t on the agenda noting a specific permittable reason. At that point, Plank made a motion to table the ordinance until a special meeting could be called to discuss the concerns. The full council voted 4-1 to table the ordinance.