Presented with two choices for financing a planned recreation center on Monday, three Wood River City Council members chose the option that eliminates a public vote.
A representative of PMA Securities, a company advising the city on financing the recreation center, gave a presentation about two types of debt instruments: alternate bonds and debt certificates. Alternate bonds are subject to a backdoor referendum, allowing 7.5 percent of registered voters to petition the council to put the bond sale on the ballot.
Council member Sonya Hagaman told the audience the city is in a good financial position to repay the debt, and it’s important to get started because of a September 2023 deadline to complete the project or lose a $2.5 million state grant, to be awarded upon the facility’s completion. The city plans to use proceeds from a voter-approved 1 percent sales tax to repay the recreation center debt.
Council member Jeremy Plank told the audience residents have more important priorities than a recreation center, like fixing sidewalks and reducing flooding. Under the new business portion of the meeting, he placed on the Dec. 6 agenda an ordinance that would require a public vote on financing the project, regardless of the type of bond issuance.
Mayor Tom Stalcup said he would prefer if the council had opted for the bonds allowing a citizen petition. He says it’s not certain how much the project will cost; the latest estimate is $10.6 million. The city will not know the exact cost until it receives bids.
The council also approved ordinances to authorize tax increment financing funding for two projects. Chris Johnson purchased two buildings at 10 W. Ferguson Ave. He demolished one building and will use the space for parking and a pavilion. The other building will become an ice cream and retail shop, Stalcup said.
The other project, at 12 E. Ferguson Ave., is the former site of Donzo’s. The owner is planning to open a burger restaurant.
Johnson received about $11,000 and EP Realty received approximately $6,000, Stalcup said.
The council approved a proposal from Utilitra to install a camera system to livestream City Council meetings on the city’s website. The project will cost approximately $5,000, City Manager Jim Schneider told the council.