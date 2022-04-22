In the event Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup is sick, out of town, unavailable or simply unable to preside over meetings or appear on behalf of the city, the city council secured a back-up plan Monday night. At the mayor’s request, the council approved the election of council member Scott Tweedy to serve as mayor pro-tem.
The mayor pro-tem does not actually become the mayor but assumes the mayoral duties in the mayor’s absence. In other council business, an agreement with Olin Winchester, LLC for temporary construction, permanent access and permanent sewer easements on two parcels of land as part of the State Street Sewer Separation Project was approved. Stalcup praised the work of Public Services Director Steve Palen in getting this done: