Facing a ticking clock, the Wood River City Council moved forward Tuesday night with plans to build a new rec center. By a vote of 3-2, the council approved a request to seeks bids for construction of the facility that could cost more than $10 million. Council members have not seen a final design or received a final cost estimate.
But with the possible forfeiture of a $2.5 million grant on the distant horizon if unused, proponents opted to move forward. Mayor Tom Stalcup and Councilman Jeremy Plank opposed the decision. Plank told Advantage News racing to beat the clock may not be the best move.
Last summer, cost estimates increased from 7.5 to more than 10 million dollars for the project.
Also Tuesday night, the council tabled an ordinance that would have increased annual video gaming licenses from 25 dollars to 250 dollars per machine. Mayor Stalcup asked for the motion to table saying he would favor raising the fees to 250 dollars incrementally over a three-year period.
The council also approved resolutions to approve the 2022-2023 MFT Maintenance Program in excess of 760 thousand dollars; authorized the application for a 15-thousand-dollar environmental grant from Madison County Sustainability Program; and set the public hearing for the city’s ADA Transition Plan for February 22 at 7 p.m.