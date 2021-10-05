Wood River residents may get a chance to ask the City Council questions about the historic Round House and a planned recreation center.
The council will vote on whether to hold a town hall meeting at its Oct. 18 meeting. Council member Jeremy Plank placed the item on the agenda Monday.
Three speakers told the council they would like to be able to speak longer than three minutes and ask questions of council members during City Council meetings. Bil Dettmers suggested a similar format to meetings about the demolition of the aquatic facility.
Mayor Tom Stalcup said he supports having a town hall meeting. Some residents have expressed skepticism about whether the city intends to maintain the Round House.
In other business, the council approved $35,000 in tax increment financing funds to help Riverbend Family Ministries install a fire suppression system at its new building at 144 E. Ferguson Ave.
The council approved a resolution declaring 11-19 East Ferguson unsafe and authorizing the city attorney to proceed with legal action. The city would like to see the current owner or a new owner renovate the property, Stalcup says.
The council also approved seeking requests for proposals for development of seven land parcels in the Envirotech Business Park. The city thought it would stir interest for business owners who previously considered the area, Stalcup says.
The council approved a request to hold the Halloween parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and established trick-or-treat times from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30-31 for children 12 and younger. Homes must have illuminated porch lights and follow public health guidelines for social distancing.
The council also approved the Wood River Police Association’s request to close streets for the PD Annual 5K from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 27.