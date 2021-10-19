By a 3-2 vote, the Wood River City Council on Monday rejected an agenda item to schedule a town hall meeting about the Round House and a planned recreation center.
Mayor Tom Stalcup and council member Jeremy Plank voted “yes,” with council members Leroy Duncan, Sonya Hagaman, and Scott Tweedy voting “no.”
Hagaman explained her vote to the audience.
Stalcup tells the Big Z the council may have to revisit the city’s ordinances.
Residents want their questions answered, Plank says. Some residents have expressed doubts about whether the city intends to preserve the Round House, despite the mayor’s assurances the historic structure will not be demolished.
In a related matter, the council approved retaining PMA Securities as a municipal adviser on financing the recreation center. Tweedy motioned to amend the recommendation to omit bond issues, saying it would delay the project. After Stalcup said he wanted a full spectrum of financing options, Hagaman amended the motion to include financial institutions other than banks. She voted against her amendment, along with Plank and Stalcup. In the end, the council passed the original agenda item, with only Plank voting “no.” He says he opposes the city building a recreation center.
The city will pay PMA Securities $12,500, Stalcup says.
In other action, Stalcup presented a proclamation to Wood River Masonic Lodge No. 1062 members James Hartsock, Michael Dickey and Pat O’Brien honoring the organization’s 100th anniversary. The council also approved the mayor’s recommendation to appoint Dianne Blasa to the Vaughn Hill Cemetery Commission; her term expires in May 2023.