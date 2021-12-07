The Wood River City Council on Monday rejected an ordinance that would have required voter approval of financing for a planned recreation center.
The vote was 3-2, with council member Jeremy Plank and Mayor Tom Stalcup voting affirmatively and council members Leroy Duncan, Sonya Hagaman and Scott Tweedy voting “no.” Before the vote, Plank told the audience why he brought the ordinance to the council.
Resident Bill Dettmers spoke to the council before the vote, asking it to use part of a voter-approved 1 percent sales tax to reduce fees and taxes for homeowners as a way to bring new residents to town. The city plans to use sales tax revenue to pay for debt service on the estimated $10.6 million recreation center.
The council also approved a tax levy ordinance for the fiscal year starting May 1 and ending April 30, 2022. Stalcup tells the Big Z the levy’s 1.7 percent increase from the previous fiscal year reflects an increase for police and fire pensions.
Plank was the lone vote against approving the tax levy.
The council also approved a resolution to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Regional Grant for self-contained breathing apparatus.