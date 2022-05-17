The Wood River City Council made two appointments on Monday night, filling two big jobs in the city. After two years working as an assistant to the Wood River city clerk and building and zoning department, Danielle Sneed was named the new city clerk while Nate Kamp was appointed as the Deputy Fire Chief.
Sneed was appointed to complete the unexpired term of former City Clerk Stacy Ehrman, who resigned earlier this month.
Sneed has more than 18 years’ experience as an administrative professional and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Hickey College. Her appointment will last until next May when she could be reappointed for another term. Interim City Manager and Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut describes what makes Kamp the right man for the job of deputy chief:
Stahlhut said Kamp will oversee daily operations of the fire department and prepare it for future growth. The council also voted unanimously to seek bids to purchase a new sewer vacuum truck and spend more than 110 thousand for a new backhoe. The estimated that the new vacuum truck could cost in the neighborhood of 450 thousand dollars.