Breathing new life into downtown is the goal of the Wood River City Council, which unanimously approved pursuing a grant that would pay for improvements in that area. The council on Monday voted to allow the city’s Building & Zoning Administrator apply for up to a $3 million grant through the state’s Downtown & Main Streets program.
Police Chief Brad Wells, who is also the Building & Zoning Administrator in Wood River tells The Big Z what they hope to do if awarded the grant.
The grant application must be submitted by Monday.