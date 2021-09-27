One woman was seriously injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Central Avenue in Alton.
Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Eichen said one woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton. She will be transported by ARCH Air Medical Service to a St. Louis area hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer serious injuries.
Alton fire and police responded to the crash scene.
Information compiled by Chris Rhodes