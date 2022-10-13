A woman from Alton has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender. 49-year-old Catherine Wisniewski was charged this week in Madison County with felony unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, a second subsequent offense. She also failed to register in Madison County in 2017 and is not currently in custody.
Wisniewski’s address in the charges this week is the 200 block of Madison Avenue in Alton, although according to state records she also lived recently in Collinsville. She is listed as non-compliant on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. Wisniewski was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse when she was 18 years old, and the victim was 11.