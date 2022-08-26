Bethalto Police are looking for an East Alton woman they believe attacked another person inside her home with a lamp. 31-year-old Alexis Broyles of the 100 block of Wesley Way is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with the incident late Wednesday night.
Police were called to the Old Oak Trailer Park just after 11pm Wednesday to the report of a woman who was bleeding from a head injury. She was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment but told officers Broyles struck her in the face with a household lamp. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home but could not locate Broyles who remains at large. The charges were filed on Thursday and bond was set by Judge Janet Heflin at $75,000.