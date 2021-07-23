A woman who police say tried to steal a vehicle with children inside the vehicle was charged Friday with attempted offenses related to motor vehicles.
Bethalto police say Samantha M. Hamelmann, 29, tried to steal a subject’s vehicle from the parking lot of a car wash, and the vehicle owner’s children were inside the vehicle.
Associate Judge Ronald Schlemer set Hamelmann’s bond at $40,000 on the offense. Hamelmann’s whereabouts were unknown Friday afternoon. Police say she is known to frequent and reside at different addresses throughout the Riverbend.
Anyone having information on Hamelmann’s whereabouts can contact the Bethalto Police Department through Facebook or at (618) 377-5266.