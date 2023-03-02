Vandalism is primary the reason work crews have been recently putting boards over the windows at the former Hotel Stratford and the former YMCA buildings in downtown Alton. Both buildings are part of the AltonWorks properties that are planned for rejuvenation.
AltonWorks spokesperson Susan Ryan tells The Big Z that is still the plan:
So, the current work is being done to keep people from throwing rocks and bricks through the windows and prevent any further deterioration to the buildings. You can hear the full interview with Ryan here: