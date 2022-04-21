The Alton Main Street gathering called "What's Up Downtown" returns tonight (Thursday) at 5:30 pm at Jacoby Arts Center. It’s been a couple of years since one of these get-togethers has been held due to public health concerns. As the title would indicate, this is an information exchange about what is new in the Downtown area of Alton.
Anyone can attend the casual event, enjoy refreshments, and network with others. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z who is scheduled to speak.
Mayor David Goins is also scheduled to share updates on behalf of the City of Alton. After the featured speakers, the floor is open to anyone in attendance to share news about what’s happening with their business or organization. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 E. Broadway.