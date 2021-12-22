Local businessman Dwight Werts and his wife Cheryl Werts have donated $5,000 to the Wood River Police Department. Mr. and Mrs. Werts were at the city council meeting Monday night to accept the recognition as outstanding community partners as owners of Werts Welding & Tank Service and presented a check to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells.
Wells tells The Big Z this will be put toward the purchase of Mobile Speed Reader Signs to be placed in various areas of the city.
Wells says he is shopping around for the best deal and is unsure if he will wind up purchasing the portable model that is moved on a trailer, or the kind that is solar powered and can be placed on existing poles.