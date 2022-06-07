Local traffic will be the only traffic allowed on Roach Road in Godfrey starting Wednesday morning. The road will be closed between Roach Road and Seiler Road for about two weeks for a culvert replacement project that was originally planned for mid-May.
The project was delayed until now to give a utility company an opportunity to complete another project in the same area. Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra tells The Big Z he has reached out to the agencies most likely to be affected by this closure.
He says the culvert being replaced is close to Roach Road near the water tower. Local residents on Wenzel Road will still have access to their homes.