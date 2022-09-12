The sewer separation project in the Belle Street / 3rd Street area of Downtown Alton is starting to wrap up. There had been a delay a few weeks ago when contractors unearthed numerous old, abandoned utility lines and even an old brick cistern. But it appears the area of 3rd Street between Piasa and Belle Streets may reopen later this week as pavement restoration is now underway.
Third Street between Belle and State Street remains closed, as sewer separation work continues there. Work is also continuing this week on Belle Street between 3rd and 4th Streets, in front of the library and a bar in that area. More Belle Street work is ongoing to the north of there between 4th and 9th streets. 9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street. This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all thru traffic for a month or two. A water main replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit.