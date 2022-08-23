As work continues on the Alton sewer separation project, the contractor for Illinois American Water has discovered what lies beneath 3rd Street between State and Piasa streets. According to information from the water company, numerous old, abandoned utility lines and even an old brick cistern was uncovered last week, something they say was expected on one of the oldest and busiest streets in the history of Alton.
To support safety, progress has been slowed some, resulting in a bit of a delay in the anticipated month time frame that was expected for the sanitary sewer installation work on 3rd Street and Belle Streets in the downtown area. The utility states all efforts are being made to still try to be completed on 3rd Street in the next couple of weeks, and Belle Street a couple weeks after that.