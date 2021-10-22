An effort by a grassroots organization in Alton to try and help the homeless stay warm during the winter nights is gearing up for winter. The Overnight Warming Center Alton operates out of the Deliverance Temple on E. 6th Street when the temperature drops below 20 degrees. A ‘sleep out’ fundraiser is planned for early November.
Kathleen Roszak is a volunteer with the group. She tells The Big Z how it works.
The sleep-out will be held on the parking lot at LaMay’s Catering at the former Riverbend Billiards building on November 11 from 6pm – 6am. You can message the group through their Facebook page for more information.