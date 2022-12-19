The grassroots organization in Alton that helps the homeless stay warm during the winter nights will opens when the temperature drops below 20 degrees. With the coming week there are several nights where it is expected to be at least that cold and the center has already been open a few times this year. The center is located at the Deliverance Temple Church on E. 6th Street.
Volunteer Coordinator Chelsea Boyles tells The Big Z financial donations are always welcome.
She says they can always use volunteers:
If you would like to volunteer, donate, or find out when they are open, you can message the group through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OvernightWarmingCentersAlton/
To go directly to the volunteer form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZkeMy6gvJhFpBmrt2UkM7GNJxi-2Xs0nt6T9YlxXLr2rftg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1r1Y4oeVGw-IG3cNEMBeiPqn-U8Z5oCFsxAlLK_V21-IjNKWhIu7lyIYg