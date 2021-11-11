A grassroots organization in Alton to help homeless people stay warm during the winter nights is gearing up for winter.
The Overnight Warming Center Alton operates out of the Deliverance Temple on East Sixth Street when the temperature drops below 20 degrees. A "sleep out" fundraiser is planned for this evening.
Kathleen Roszak is a volunteer with the group. She explained why they are doing this fundraiser.
The sleep-out will be on the parking lot at LaMay’s Catering at the former Riverbend Billiards building starting at 6 p.m. tonight and wrapping up at 6 a.m. tomorrow. You can message the group through their Facebook page for more information.